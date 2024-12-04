Joe Burrow Buys Batmobile Tumbler From Dark Knight Trilogy

Joe Burrow might've just earned himself a new nickname, 'cause the Cincinnati Bengals superstar is transforming into Batman right before our eyes ... thanks to his expensive new purchase -- a fully functional Batmobile!!

The quarterback revealed his new toy to his teammates during the premiere episode of "Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North" on Tuesday ... saying he's secured the new whip -- but will have to wait a year to get it in his possession.

Burrow couldn't contain his excitement to his receivers, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase ... and they even joked about how the signal-caller needs to go one step further and get himself an accompanying Batsuit so he can really show up to games in style.

It's unclear which specific Batmobile Burrow is referring to, but if it's the Tumbler that was made available by Wayne Enterprises earlier this year ... he had to shell out $3 million for it.

Only 10 replica Tumblers from the Christopher Nolan trilogy were made ... and while they are drivable, they are not street legal -- so Burrow's pregame plans might be foiled.