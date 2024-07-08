Joe Burrow Says Backless Paris Fashion Week Fit Ruthlessly Roasted By Friends

Play video content Pardon My Take

Joe Burrow's fashion show debut this offseason has come at a price ... the Cincinnati Bengals superstar revealed nearly every one of his friends has relentlessly roasted him over the backless fit he modeled!

The signal caller joined the guys on Monday's episode of "Pardon My Take" ... and when the topic of his buzzworthy Paris Fashion Week outfit came up, he made it known he's taken repeated jabs from his buds over it all.

In fact, Burrow stated he's been ribbed in "just about every group chat I could possibly be roasted in."

Of course, Burrow saw this coming ... saying he was fully prepared for all the lighthearted criticism that would come his way after he walked the runway in the unique ensemble with his former college teammate, Justin Jefferson, by his side.

As for how it all came about ... Burrow said none of it was his idea -- telling Big Cat and PFT the Vogue officials gave it to him when he arrived, "and I said, 'Sure.'"