Joe Burrow Fake Hairdo Pic Dupes NFL Fans

No, Joe Burrow doesn't have a new mane that would make Simba jealous ... but a ton of NFL fans thought that was the case this week -- when an edited pic of the Cincinnati Bengals superstar spread like wildfire on social media.

The Photoshopped snap shows No. 9 sporting some luscious locks as he poses for the camera ... with many comparing the look to Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars" or Sunshine from "Remember The Titans."

A quick search on Joey B's Instagram confirms the guy has maintained a short cut throughout the offseason ... but apparently, people just blindly wanted the fake image to be true, so they just ran with it.

Burrow has been spotted numerous times recently ... including at Bengals off-season practices, where he looked his usual handsome self.

Now, it's very possible that the reactions could inspire Burrow to let the hair grow out a bit ... as most of the feedback has been in favor of the 'do.

But, unfortunately for fans of the flow, it simply ain't real.

Former LSU Heisman and national champion Joe Burrow appears to have a new hairstyle 👀 pic.twitter.com/kQwpMJrd4I — Tiger Vibes (@Tiger__Vibes) May 20, 2024 @Tiger__Vibes