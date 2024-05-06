Joe Burrow Seen Throwing Football For First Time Since Wrist Surgery

Play video content X/@Bengals

Rejoice, Bengals fans ... Joe Burrow's back!!!

The Cincinnati superstar was spotted chuckin' the pigskin around on Monday for the first time since he underwent wrist surgery in 2023 ... and he looked goooood.

In a six-second clip posted to the Bengals' official X account, you can see Burrow -- with a white compression sleeve around his throwing arm -- flicking a football off his hand with ease during the start of one of Cincy's offseason workouts.

He showed no signs of pain ... and, according to a bunch of his teammates, he balled out through the entirety of Monday's sweat sesh too.

"He looked like he did last year," wideout Trenton Irwin said. "He looked smooth. I didn't see anything different."

Receiver Andrei Iosivas added that Burrow had plenty of mustard behind his ball as well .. telling reporters, "You like the amount of power he has on it."

As you know, Burrow had to bow out of the 2023 season in November due to an injury he suffered while playing against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow trying to throw pic.twitter.com/04F1zc7HH0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 17, 2023 @cjzero

He said at the time he felt a pop in his wrist ... and a couple days later, a doctor had to operate on him to fix the issue.