NBA's Jalen Green, Draya Michele Welcome Baby Girl ... 'Forever Grateful!'

Congratulations are in order for NBA star Jalen Green and Draya Michele -- the two just welcomed their baby girl into the world ... and the "Basketball Wives" alum says she's "forever grateful" for the little bundle of joy.

Michele, 39, revealed the news on Friday ... saying Mother's Day has always been hard to celebrate since her dad passed away on the holiday in 2021, but it has now taken on a "different" meaning after her newborn arrived on May 12.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My daughter was safely brought into this world," Michele said on the IG post, "and I'm forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward."

Green -- who had a superb 2023-24 season with the Houston Rockets -- hasn't addressed the birth just yet ... but he was clearly thrilled about his growing family at their baby shower earlier this year.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green hosted a cherry-themed baby shower yesterday, as they await for the arrival of their baby girl. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/5Qru5NNoK9 — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) April 22, 2024 @TheInfoSpot

This will be Green and Draya's first child together -- the fashion designer also has two sons, 21-year-old Kniko and 7-year-old Jru, with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

As TMZ Sports reported, Green also welcomed a baby in February with California student Myah Iakopo.