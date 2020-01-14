Draya Michele Not Dating NFL's Corey Coleman, I'm Single & 'F**king Hot'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Draya Michele is setting the record straight on her recent dinner with NY Giants WR Corey Coleman ... telling TMZ Sports he's JUST A FRIEND ... and she's "single as f**k."

Draya -- who was engaged to NFLer Orlando Scandrick -- was reportedly spotted having dinner with Coleman at Tao in NYC a few weeks back, sparking immediate dating rumors.

We got to the bottom of things with Draya outside Poppy in L.A. late Monday night ... and she says she is 100%, without a doubt, NOT in a relationship with Coleman.

Getty

"Yeah, that's crazy ... Just friends," Draya tells us. "When you see me post it, it's real life. But, until then, I'm single."

Draya says she's having a lot of fun back in the single life ... pointing out, "I'm a f**king hot girl."

As for her future relationship possibilities ... Draya says she's definitely gonna date as much as she can this year.

"I'mma speed date the f**k out of 2020. Like, I'ma date like probably 20 people."