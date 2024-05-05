NBA's Jalen Green Welcomed Baby Girl In February, Mom Has No Bad Blood W/ Draya

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green welcomed a baby girl to the world earlier this year ... but the mother has zero issues with the fact he's expecting another kid with his current girlfriend, Draya Michele -- 'cause TMZ Sports is told there is absolutely no bad blood in the situation.

Our sources tell us Green is, in fact, the father of a baby born on Feb. 12. The mother is 23-year-old California student Myah Iakopo.

We're told Green and Iakopo knew each other for a while ... but they were not ever in a serious relationship. Regardless, the former 2nd overall pick has vowed to be super involved in baby Peace Moira's life ... and is financially supporting the child as needed.

As for Draya -- who announced her pregnancy in March -- our sources say she's well aware of Green's newborn child ... but the two mothers have not spoken.

The way it was put to us ... any speculation the two moms have beef is straight-up wrong, 'cause Iakopo's not concerned about what Green does with his personal life outside of co-parenting for Peace.