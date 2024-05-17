Magic Johnson's Comment About Stephen Curry's Mom Raises Eyebrows

Magic Johnson's innocent comment about Stephen Curry's mom has led to some hilarious reactions on social media ... with many quick to question what exactly the NBA legend meant with the shoutout.

The Hall of Famer went to X to congratulate the Golden State Warriors superstar on winning the PWBA Magic Johnson award on Thursday ... which is an accolade that recognizes players who display "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans" throughout the season.

But it was how Johnson ended his statement that got everybody worked up ... 'cause he mentioned the fact he had a blast with Curry's mom, Sonya, earlier in the week.

"By the way @StephenCurry30, I had fun hanging out with your mom last night at the Sparks home opener!"

Johnson's followers wasted no time reacting to the line ... and there were a LOT of replies.

"That last line.. Lord have mercy Magic," one user said ... while another added, "The best part of the last sentence is I don't think Magic is saying it as a joke."

"I'm cryinggg😭😭," a LeBron James fan account said. "n**** said btw I was wit ya mom last night."

Some folks even begged Magic to utilize X's edit feature to save face ... but nearly a day later, it's remained unchanged.

Sonya and Steph's pops, Dell, broke up back in 2021 ... but don't ship her with the Lakers great anytime soon.

Of course, Johnson's happily married to his longtime wife, Cookie, and it's clear he wasn't trying to be slick with anything.

But that's not gonna stop the internet from doing its thing ... and the end result was pretty fantastic.