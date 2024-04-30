Magic Johnson Says Lakers In 'Trouble,' We Need Better Players!

Magic Johnson is painting a dire picture for the Los Angeles Lakers ... saying if the team doesn't completely revamp its roster this offseason, they're in serious risk of getting left in the dust.

Fresh off L.A.'s elimination from the playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers legend gave his two cents on the disappointing season on Tuesday ... and he's not sugar-coating anything.

"Laker Nation, we have a problem," the five-time champion said on X. "All the good teams in the West are young and talented: the Nuggets, the Timberwolves, the Thunder, the Clippers, and the Mavs."

"And the BIGGEST elephant in the room is the Spurs, who with Victor Wembanyama, will definitely be a playoff team next season. For the Lakers to compete with all these teams, the roster MUST improve."

Johnson's been in his feels so far in the playoffs -- after Game 1, he went viral for posting his heartbreak over the Lakers' devastating loss.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding L.A. this season was its lack of depth and contribution from role players ... something that played a big factor in the first-round matchup with the Nuggets.

Fixing a roster overnight is easier said than done, but it'll be especially challenging for the Lakers, who will have to wait and see if LeBron James opts for free agency.

On top of that, the Lakers might not have a first-round pick this year ... as the New Orleans Pelicans own the rights to either their 2024 or 2025 selection.