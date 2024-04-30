LeBron James Uncertain Of Lakers' Future After Playoff Exit

Play video content

LeBron James says he's yet to make a decision about his NBA future following L.A.'s playoff exit Monday night ... telling media members he's not sure if he'll return to the Lakers in 2024.

LBJ played coy when he was asked multiple times about his plans for next season ... even at one point ducking a question from a reporter who wanted to know if he considered the possibility of the Game 5 loss to the Nuggets being his last in the Purple and Gold.

"I'm not going to answer that," he said.

LeBron said his focus, for now, will be on his family. The King explained he's going to be wrapped up in Bronny James' future NBA decision, Bryce James' upcoming AAU season, and Zhuri James' budding volleyball career.

After that, he said he'll turn his focus to getting ready for USA Basketball's run for gold at the Paris Olympics.

Then, at some point, he said he'll finally make a decision on Year 22.

"I'll sit down with Rich [Paul], my agent, and sit down with my family and see what's best -- what's best for my career," James said. "So, we'll cross that when we need to."

LeBron reportedly has until late June to make a decision on his Lakers' contract -- when he can either opt in to a $51.4 million deal, or become a free agent.

The NBA superstar has said in the past Bronny's decision could impact everything -- making it clear he'd like to play with the 19-year-old in the Association -- but, on Monday, he walked that talk back a bit.