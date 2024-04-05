Bronny James Declares For NBA Draft

Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft -- the USC freshman has officially thrown his name into consideration at the next level ... but it doesn't mean his college career is over for good.

The news broke just minutes ago -- LeBron James' 19-year-old son will go through the pro process ... working out and visiting teams leading up to the draft.

Don't expect the James gang to team up in the Association just yet -- Bronny released a statement on the decision ... saying he will maintain his college eligibility and enter the NCAA transfer protocol.

In other words, Bronny's days at USC are over ... and his next home could either be an NBA team or a different university.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while working out on campus back in July 2023.

He made a full recovery and worked his way back to the court ... appearing in 25 games for the Trojans this season, averaging less than 5 points, 3 rebounds and just over 2 assists.

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," Bronny said of the news on Friday.

"I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA portal."

"Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."