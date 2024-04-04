Bronny James Reps USC In Pickup Basketball Game Amid Transfer Rumors

Bronny James' college future is reportedly up in the air, but he's at least still repping his current team for now -- rocking some USC Trojans gear while balling out at a nearby school's campus.

LeBron's eldest son showed up at Loyola Marymount University's Burns Rec Center on Wednesday to work up a sweat ... and naturally, the students started to flock to the gym to see the 19-year-old hooper in action.

Bronny certainly didn't stray away from wearing a USC shirt and shorts during the pickup hoops sesh ... as well as his usual Nike LeBron shoes.

It's pretty interesting -- there were reports earlier this week that Bronny was planning to hit the transfer protocol following USC head coach Andy Enfield's departure for SMU.

LeBron addressed the rumblings after the Lakers' win over the Raptors on Tuesday ... saying he had no idea where the reports came from, but said he will support Bronny in what he decides to do.

