Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Home to Be Foreclosed in Days Unless They Act

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann could be out on their ass soon -- their lender is letting them know loud and clear that they plan to foreclose on their house ... unless they make some moves in court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Truist Bank's attorneys sent a clear and decisive message to Kim and Kroy -- as well as to the court -- and they say they're finally ready to take back ownership of their Milton, GA mansion.

Play video content Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International

Per the paperwork, Truist is giving notice that it plans to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding on or after May 3 ... which is literally a few days away. It doesn't necessarily mean Kim and Kroy have to be out by that date -- but that's certainly when the ball gets rolling officially on the legal side of things.

Remember, Truist filed docs in early January that emphasized their right to foreclose on the crib -- but the case was eventually moved over to the inactive docket.

Now, Truist is putting Kim and Kroy on notice that the foreclosure will move forward ... unless they wake up and bring the fight back to the courtroom.

You'll recall ... Kim and Kroy were actually trying to sell this house before a foreclose could go down -- they put the property on the market in October for $6 million ... but had to slash the price a couple times since there were no takers.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The house is still technically for sale, and it's currently listed at $4.5 million. For now, though, it seems no one is biting -- and it looks like Truist is ready to take over the sale process to maybe cut their losses and move on.

Selling the house has been a major need for the estranged couple -- who, BTW, are still embroiled in a nasty divorce -- and we know Kroy was calling for the house to hit the market months before it did. Eventually, Kim got on the same page and they put it up for sale.