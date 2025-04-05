Donald Trump Colorado Portrait Artist Fires Back at President's Attacks

The artist of the Donald Trump's portrait in the Colorado Capitol Building is firing back at the president's claims she distorted his image for political reasons ... insisting she didn't do that, and adding his comments have hurt her career.

Sarah A. Boardman -- the artist who painted the controversial portrait of the Commander-In-Chief -- finally released a statement Saturday firing back at President Trump after he claimed she "must have lost her talent as she got older."

Boardman says the Colorado State Capitol Advisory Committee, Denver commissioned her to paint the portrait ... and the committee signed off on all progress photos she provided along the way as well as the final product itself.

In fact, Boardman says the portrait -- which hung for six years in the Capitol's rotunda -- received many positive review from people who saw it until President Trump blasted it on Truth Social.

Sarah claims no political bias factored into her painting ... and, she in no way attempted to caricature the prez.

She adds, "President Trump is entitled to comment freely, as we all are, but the additional allegations that I purposefully distorted' the portrait, and that I 'must have lost my talent as I got older' are now directly and negatively impacting my business of over 41 years which now is in danger of not recovering."

President Trump said he'd rather have no portrait than have Boardman's continue to hang in the rotunda ... and, officials in Colorado ultimately took it down last month amid the controversy.