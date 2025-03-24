Donald Trump Rips 'Distorted' Portrait of Himself in Colorado Capitol

Donald Trump is fuming over a painting of him hanging in the Colorado State Capitol ... calling it "purposefully distorted" and demanding it be taken down.

On Sunday night, DT fired off his complaint on Truth Social, saying ... "Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before."

Trump compares his portrait to Barack Obama's ... criticizing the artist for making Obama look wonderful while calling his own "truly the worst." He jabs at the artist too, saying she "must have lost her talent as she got older."

The Prez makes it clear, he'd rather have no portrait at all than this one -- and insists Coloradans are also "angry" about it too.

He points the finger squarely at Governor Jared Polis to yank the portrait and says he should "be ashamed of himself."