Commerce Sect'y Says Just Shut Up if You Don't Get Social Security Check

All-In Podcast

This is almost too outrageous to process ... Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said proudly and loudly ... if his 94-year-old mother-in-law didn't get her monthly Social Security check, she would just wait for it to come the next month, and anyone who would dare complain they didn't get their check is a criminal.

Lutnick's mother-in-law shouldn't worry ... after all, her son-in-law is worth north of $800 million. But hey, for someone who lives check to check -- well, screw 'em.

Lutnick says anyone who loudly complains they didn't get their check is a fraudster. In fact, he likes the idea of actually withholding checks because he thinks it will root out those criminals. Seriously, watch the video.

Of course, some people who don't get their checks will go without food, or medication, and may well die. But them's the breaks, according to Lutnick.

Thing is ... Lutnick is actually intimidating people who don't get their Social Security checks -- intimidating them into silence, for fear if they speak up they'll be arrested for fraud. So if you're starving or just plain dying, well, don't bitch to someone who's supposed to care.

BTW ... as if it can't get worse, the Trump administration is closing down Social Security offices all over the country, and they want to make it harder for people with grievances to get their checks. There's a plan to make recipients appear in person at the remaining Social Security offices to correct problems -- the phone will no longer be an option.