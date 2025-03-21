A major D.C. law firm has bent the knee to Donald Trump in shocking fashion ... essentially becoming a tool of the President.

Trump signed an executive order last week, cutting all federal ties with the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison ... a firm that Trump perceived as helping his opponents. Part of Trump's rage was directed at Mark Pomerantz, a former partner at the firm who once was involved in a criminal investigation against Trump while he worked for the Manhattan D.A.

Trump's executive order not only bars the firm from repping the federal government -- the lifeblood of many D.C. law firms -- but it prohibits members of the firm from even entering federal buildings.

It didn't take long for the firm to fold, because it reached a settlement with 47 in which the firm will contribute $40 million in legal services to causes Trump has supported, including "the President's Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, and other mutually agreed projects."

The firm also agreed to 86 any and all of its DEI policies.

But there's more ... the firm acknowledged "wrongdoing" on the part of Pomerantz, citing "the grave danger of Weaponization, and the vital need to restore our System of Justice."

BTW -- Pomerantz has denied any wrongdoing.