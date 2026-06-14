Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Again, Receiving 'Excellent Care'

Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized again ... and his team is keeping the details close to the vest.

The former Senate Majority Leader's spokesperson, David Popp, released a brief statement Sunday ... announcing McConnell was taken to the hospital this morning.

Popp says the senator is receiving "excellent care." He did not disclose any details on McConnell's medical issue.

The 84-year-old McConnell has dealt with a series of health problems over the years ... including just a few months ago when he landed in a hospital bed due to flu-like symptoms.

McConnell also suffered a concussion and broken ribs in a 2023 fall ... and infamously froze for nearly a minute while speaking to reporters months later.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Falls Hard While Being Asked Question About ICE X/@ErikRosalesNews

In October 2025, he fell hard in a U.S. Capitol Building hallway while being peppered with questions about ICE ... but aides helped him up and he appeared uninjured.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Stays Silent On Trump's Alleged Slush Fund Controversy TMZ.com

Last time we caught up with Senator McConnell, he wasn't in much of a chatty mood ... as he was swiftly wheeled away from Jacob who wanted to get his take on Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund.