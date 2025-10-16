Mitch McConnell Falls Hard While Being Asked Question About ICE, on Video

Play video content X/@ErikRosalesNews

UPDATE

10:37 AM PT -- A rep for McConnell tells TMZ ... "He’s all good -- went on to vote and ready to do this next vote… to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not…"

Mitch McConnell tripped and hit the ground hard while walking through the Russell Senate Office Building basement ... and the tumble was caught on video.

The 83-year-old Republican Senator from Kentucky -- who has served in Congress for more than 40 years -- was listening to a question about ICE when he fell to the ground ... slamming hard against the unforgiving stone.

Play video content 7/26/23

Mitch has had his fair share of health concerns in the past ... including abruptly freezing in front of the camera multiple times like he did in this video from July 2023.

He also fell at a D.C. hotel in 2023, suffering a concussion and fractured rib.

McConnell was the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. He stepped down from his leadership role in 2025 and cited age as a factor.