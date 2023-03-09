Senator Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Falling at D.C. Hotel

Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night, this after he took a spill at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The Senate Minority leader was having a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria when he tripped. According to his rep, David Popp, McConnell fell ... and apparently fell hard.

Popp said the 81-year-old Republican "has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

McConnell's condition was not disclosed, nor were specifics about the fall, but he was not admitted to the hospital for observation ... he was admitted for some sort of treatment.

The Kentucky lawmaker had a similar accident in 2019 when he tumbled to the ground at his Louisville home and fractured his shoulder.

McConnell is the nation's longest-serving Senate Republican leader. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and served as majority leader from 2015 to 2021.