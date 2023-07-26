Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezes Up at Podium, Appears to Suffer Medical Episode

Play video content

Sen. Mitch McConnell is insisting he's fine, but an odd moment in the middle of a news conference says otherwise ... as the Senate Majority stopped talking mid-sentence, and stood still as a rock at the podium.

The Senator was speaking to reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill when he suddenly stopped talking and stared blankly ahead. After more than 30 seconds of standing still without blinking or opening his mouth ... he was escorted off camera.

The 81-year-old Kentucky lawmaker later returned to the podium to answer questions from reporters, and addressed what had just happened to him, saying ... "No, I'm fine."

While it's unclear what happened to Mitch here, it's worth noting he was hospitalized back in March after tripping and falling at a Washington D.C. hotel, and was treated for a concussion. He denied the fall having anything to do with today's incident.

CNN's Manu Raju says one of McConnell's aides told him the Senator was feeling "light-headed," and stepped aside for a moment.