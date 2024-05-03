Khloe Kardashian Hints She Might Be Open to Dating Women

Khloe Kardashian seems open to dipping her toe into the lady pond ... saying as much on social media this week -- or at the very least, strongly suggesting it.

The reality TV star hopped on X this week to let folks know she's keeping her options open when it comes to her sexual preferences -- this after one fan jokingly said she oughta try lesbianism after several high-profile breakups with men. Khloe didn't laugh off the idea, writing ... "Well you never know what my future holds."

BTW, when a different fan replied to her comment with a GIF involving scissors, Khloe responded with a cry-laughing emoji. Again, she's not really shutting down the idea!

It's no secret Khloe's been unlucky in love in recent years. Remember, she's had an on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson ... after he cheated on her on more than one occasion -- which is well-documented, and something she's caught some flak over as well.

The exes -- who share their daughter, True and son, Tatum -- went their separate ways for good when it came out that Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, which was another saga in and of itself.

Of course, Khloe had a complicated marriage to Lamar Odom as well. They got married in 2009 ... but the basketball player has confessed to having been unfaithful for most of their marriage, resulting in their separation in 2013 and eventual divorce.