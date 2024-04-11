Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kourtney Kardashian Drinks Her Own Breast Milk To Cure Sickness

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN POUNDS GLASS OF OWN BREAST MILK!!! Udderly Good Sickness Cure

Kourtney Kardashian just shared her go-to natural remedy for feeling better -- and it seems her boob juice does just the trick.

The reality star dropped the wellness bomb on her IG Stories Wednesday, revealing she "pounded a glass of breast milk" 'cause she felt sick -- all while flashing a thumbs-up in her selfie to signal the unconventional remedy's a winner.

The rest of the Kardashian clan have latched on to it all, too -- Kim Kardashian famously took a sip of Kourt's milk in a throwback 2013 episode of 'KUWTK,'  saying it tasted like vanilla soy milk in her review.

A few years after her taste test, KK turned to breast milk again -- this time as a treatment for her psoriasis, when she called it "liquid gold."

Khloe also got in on the BM action ... once bargaining with Scott Disick to taste Kourt's breast milk, hiking the price from $100 to $400. Another time, Khloe even joked about Kourtney getting turned on by pumping -- and deadpan Kourt replied, "Totally."

In fact, Kourt even expressed a desire to feed Khloe's kids when they were born. With Kourt having been pregnant 4 times, there's undoubtedly been loads of breast milk to go around over the years ... and she seems pretty experienced with it.

Of course, the only other person sipping away at her breast milk is her baby son Rocky, as she hasn't held back from sharing those special feeding times with her fans.

