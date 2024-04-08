Kourtney Kardashian Slams Pressure to Bounce Back in Postpartum Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her body at any size, and she's proving it with a new bikini pic, and a message about embracing her postpartum physique.

The reality TV star shared some candid spring break pics, in which the mom of four put her post-baby bod on display in a little black bikini. To silence the chatter surrounding her body, Kourtney posted an IG story reminding her followers to love themselves at all stages.

She said, "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting."

Kourtney, who welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker back in November, shared she's trying to be kind to herself as her body finds its new normal. Kourtney has made a point to be open about her postpartum journey these last 5 months.

Remember, she previously wore only a cozy coat and high heels to her family's Christmas party, admitting not much fit her at the time.

She continued ... "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic."

Important message aside, KK had some fun with her vacay footage ... playfully poking fun at sister Kim Kardashian with a caption referencing that infamous time Kim lost a diamond earring in the ocean on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

She also roasted Kim and Khloe Kardashian for posing for pics without her on vacay ... as she quipped ... "I love taking pics with my sisters!"