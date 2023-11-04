Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy with Travis Barker

Kourtney & Travis Welcome Baby Boy Rocky Barker is Here!!!

11/4/2023 9:36 AM PT
Kourtney Kardashian left and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is a mommy once again -- she and her boo, Travis Barker, have welcomed a brand new bundle of joy after a scary rollercoaster of a pregnancy.

Kourtney gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles, sources confirm to TMZ.

travis barker
TMZ broke the story -- there were strong signs KK had popped this week ... as Kylie and Travis were both spotted at Cedars-Sinai Thursday, and were possibly there earlier.

As we reported, Kourt first dropped the baby bombshell at Travis' Blink-182 concert in June ... showing off her baby bump at BMO Stadium in L.A. while holding a sign that says, "Travis, I'm Pregnant," a reference to the group's music video for "All the Small Things."

Things took a scary turn for the couple in early September when Kourtney needed emergency surgery to save the child's life. At the time, Travis was in Europe traveling with Blink-182, and he rushed back to be by Kourtney's side. Thankfully the surgery was successful.

kourtney kardashian travis barker
Kourtney and Travis had a major Disney-themed baby shower for their kid not long after that health scare -- and all seemed to be well at the shindig ... with everyone celebrating. The big takeaway from that get-together, however, was the fact that the baby's name might've leaked. Remember, somebody threw up a tree ornament that referenced "Baby Rocky."

As it turns out ... that is their child's name -- Travis confirmed as much this past week ... saying their boy will be called Rocky Thirteen Barker. A little anticlimactic, but there you go!

rocky name - Kourtney Kardashian's Disneyland

The live concert pregnancy announcement came a little over a year after they got hitched at a Santa Barbara courthouse ... which was followed up with a massive wedding in Italy where they exchanged vows at Dolce & Gabbana's private villa before heading to a medieval castle for their reception.

6/16/23
BREAKING THE NEWS
Since the big announcement, the lovebirds have been looking happier than ever while waiting for the baby to come ... doing a couple of drummer-themed photoshoots with the bump on full display.

6/24/23
THE BIG REVEAL
She also showed off her pregnancy glow on a Hawaiian beach in July during a tropical trip.

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump On Hawaii Beach
In case ya forgot, Kourtney's already a mother to 3 kids -- Mason, Penelope, and Reign, all of whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis also shares Landon, Alabama, and Atiana with Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Together
BTW, Kourtney shared her struggles with IVF in recent years, saying on her family's show that her experience with the process has been "awful."

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Photos
Congrats!!!

