Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Getting Married in Italy at D&G Compound

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are just hours away from exchanging vows and saying their "I Dos" ... and in true Kardashian fashion, they teamed up with an iconic brand to make it all happen.

As you know, the family has been all over Portofino leading up to the big day ... hitting restaurants, historic spots and even the water on a massive yacht.

Sources close to the couple say the wedding ceremony will go down at the seaside compound of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The estate is also where the family has been staying during their Italian getaway.

TMZ broke the story ... Kourtney and Travis also rented out the Castello Brown -- a historic structure that once served as a military lookout in the 13th century. The location will serve as the venue for the wedding reception following the ceremony.

And, get this ... our sources also tell us the entire family has been pulling exclusive looks from the D&G archives over the last 3 months to wear for the wedding weekend.

As we reported, Kourtney and Travis took the plunge off the Regina D'Italia, a $60M super yacht earlier this week. The boat was reportedly once owned by D&G as well ... so there's a ton of cross-over.