Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Party on Yacht Ahead of Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living it up in Italy as they count down the hours until their wedding ceremony, enjoying a massive yacht and time with their kids until the big event.

The two are aboard the Regina D'Italia, a $60M superyacht once owned by Dolce and Gabbana head Stefano Gabbana. Travis, Kourtney and her son Reign all took a plunge off the back of the boat before enjoying some time on jet skis as well.

Travis, feeling a little bolder, also took a jump off the side of the boat from a greater height before getting back onboard to give his Mrs. a foot massage.

TMZ broke the story, the couple will celebrate their wedding over the course of 4 days in Portofino ... with a ceremony at a historic castle called Castello Brown, overlooking the harbor.

Sources close to the couple tell us Kourtney's kids, sisters and some close friends will attend the wedding ... and on Travis' side, it'll be his kids, and some close friends, including bandmates.