Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Pics of Santa Barbara Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are very much head over heels in love ... just check out the pics of their legal wedding in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney and Travis just posted 8 pictures from the ceremony, and you see the newlyweds on the steps where they exchanged vows and kissing in the lowrider convertible they drove off in as husband and wife.

KK and TB are looking sharp ... she's wearing a white dress cut short at the knees and a veil, and he's rocking an all-black tuxedo, which matched their black Cadillac and its white-wall tires.

Play video content TMZ.com

The couple posed for a pic with his parents before riding off with a "Just Married" sign strapped to the back of the Caddy ... along with a bunch of empty cans trailing behind on strings. Super traditional.

As we reported, Sunday's ceremony in Santa Barbara saw Kourtney and Travis legally get hitched. This time, they had their legal paperwork in order, so they are in fact married.

Kourtney and Travis previously had a dry run in Las Vegas last month, when they exchanged vows in front of an Elvis impersonator at a Sin City wedding chapel, but they didn't have a wedding license.