Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are VERY much a couple in love ... check out the pics of their late-night Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

Kourtney posted 10 pictures from the ceremony, and you see her and Travis wearing matching black leather jackets inside the One Love Wedding Chapel, with an Elvis impersonator pronouncing them husband and wife.

KK and TB are all smiles as they mug for the cameras and share some loving embraces ... and, in true Kourtney and Travis style, there are a bunch of pics of them kissing.

Kourtney had a bouquet of red roses, and they also wore matching sunglasses inside.

TMZ broke the story ... Kourtney and Travis hit the chapel early Monday morning after the drummer performed live at the Grammys. They didn't allow the venue to take any photos, instead bringing their own photographer and security.

Kourtney captioned the photo dump ... "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."