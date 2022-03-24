Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching Leather Outfits to Dinner

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé, Travis Barker, are very much one and the same -- at least when it comes to what they wear to dinner -- matching up in black leather.

The lovebirds were spotted locking lips and walking hand-in-hand, as they attended a private party inside NOBU Malibu Wednesday. Check out their outfits, each decked out in what appears to be leather ... Kourtney in a two-piece ensemble and Travis rocking a jumpsuit.

Funny enough, Trav's jumper looks very similar to Kim K's Prada fit she recently wore to a meeting with Vogue editors in Milan -- though hers was a different color.

As you know, Travis got down on bended knee back in October to pop the question -- and, the two have been locked in ever since -- though there's not yet a publicly announced wedding date.