Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bundle Up for Walk on the Beach

If you're wondering how residents in SoCal are handling the cold and rainy weather of this holiday season, look no further than Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, who hit the beach for a stroll bundled up in a ton of layers.

The pair hit the sand at the Rosewood Hotel in Montecito Wednesday, and while it certainly didn't look like they were prepared to take a dip ... the couple looked cozy nonetheless. Both were decked out in all-black and sunglasses, Travis kept his hood up to trap in as much heat as possible.

The Rosewood is special to Travis and Kourtney, considering it's the same spot he proposed to her back in October in a proposal fit with what seemed to be thousands of roses.

As for their sandy stroll, unclear if the two had just finished eating and wanted to take in the sights ... each was carrying a cup of something (hopefully warm).

Play video content TMZ.com

No details yet on when and where the two will officially say "I Do" -- but there's definitely a strong connection to Montecito -- so maybe they were location scouting.