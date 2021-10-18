Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Engagement to be on Hulu Show

The Kardashian's new project with Hulu has already scored a massive family life event thanks to Kourtney and Travis' engagement, cameras were rolling for the special moment and celebration that followed with loved ones ... TMZ has learned.

Barker popped the question at The Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito Sunday, and while it was mostly roses that surrounded the couple, cameras caught the moment too. We're told immediately following the proposal, there was a dinner to celebrate which was filmed for the upcoming family show as well.

Kourtney's sisters, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Travis' kids, Landon and Alabama, all attended the dinner at The Rosewood, which was prepared by chef Massimo Falsini.

As expected, everyone ate well while the cameras rolled ... on the menu were different choices of pasta, lobster, cod, and filet. Not to mention, the table was filled with dozens more roses.

TMZ broke the story, Travis got down on one knee after nearly a year of his and Kourtney's relationship. The two had been friends for a decade, but were never romantic before getting together at the beginning of 2021.