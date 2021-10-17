Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Engaged

Play video content TMZ.com

Kourtney Kardashian is going to be walking down the aisle for the first time in her life -- and she'll be doing it with none other than Travis Barker ... who just popped the big question.

The Blink-182 drummer got on bended knee Sunday at a beachside hotel in Montecito -- where he pulled out all the stops before presenting her with an engagement ring and asking her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes ... and gave him a big smooch to celebrate.

It looks like some of their friends and family were on hand to witness -- and Trav appears to have laid out an elaborate floral arrangement right there on the sand. As you can see, Kourtney was digging it ... hopping up into his arms as a private photog fired off snaps.

This is pretty stunning news ... because, as you know, the pair just started dated at the beginning of 2021 -- this after being close friends for years, of course. Still, that was fast!

As you've seen -- and as we've duly documented -- TB and KK have been tied to the hip since getting together and going public ... and have NOT shied away from the PDA, be it on the beach, at Disneyland, on the streets of NYC, in Italy -- and lots and LOTS of other places.

BTW, this was hinted at recently by Travis himself -- who said "forever" wasn't long enough when it came to Kourtney. Clearly, he had wedding bells on his mind.

It's been quite obvious they're head over heels for each other -- and for them to move on to marriage this quickly speaks volumes about how into each other they are ... especially when you consider Kourtney was with Scott Disick for years -- and had several children by him -- and still didn't get hitched with they guy, even when he bought her a ring way back when.

She also dated Younes Bendjima for a good while a few years ago -- but that didn't go the distance either. Now, she seems ready to take on the journey of happily ever after.