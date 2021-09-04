Travis Barker Hints at Marriage, 'Forever Isn’t Long Enough' with Kourtney

Travis Barker wasn't coy about his intentions ... he's on a path that's leading him to the altar.

Travis posted a bunch of pics Friday ... mostly showing him and GF Kourtney Kardashian locked in a kiss from all over Paris. And then, he dropped the big hint.

"Forever isn't long enough," Travis said in a caption next to pics of the 2 smooching on a carousel, and in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower.

"Forever" is a big word, and it often, if not typically, means getting hitched.

The pics not only show the depth of their relationship ... it's gotta drive a certain ex crazy, especially the one where Kourtney is straddling her BF as she goes in for the kiss.

As we reported, Scott Disick tried to shade Kourtney by DM'ing her other ex, Younes Bendjima, but Younes put Scott on blast and he seemed jealous and petty.

Kourtney doubled down after Scott's DM became public, with an image of 2 people kissing with the caption ... "Relax ... This is going to hurt FOREVER" -- followed by, "HOW TO GET OVER SOMEONE who treated you BADLY."

As for Travis and Kourtney ... they've taken their romance around the world ... smooching in Cabo, Italy and Paris, before returning to the U.S.