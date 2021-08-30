Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Venice Gondola Ride

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic Italian getaway is sailing on ... on a gondola in Venice.

The lovebirds did the tourist thing Monday during their ongoing Euro vacation, getting comfy cozy together in the sea vessel on a seat shaped like a heart.

It paints a pretty fitting picture of the 2, who have been attached at the hip in Italy for a few days after kicking off their traveling lovefest a couple weeks ago in Cabo.

We broke the story ... Travis flying to Mexico with Kourt was his first time on an airplane since the deadly 2008 plane crash that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns on 2/3 of his body.