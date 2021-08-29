Khloe and Tristan Hit Up LeBron's Wife's Birthday Party, Back Together?

Just when we thought it was dunzo, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit the town together Saturday night, signaling they could be back together ... MAYBE.

Khloe and Tristan hit up the birthday party of LeBron James' wife, Savannah ... who turned 35 Friday.

The party went down at The Classic Cat restaurant in WeHo.

Play video content

Video from the party shows Khloe and Tristan standing in the back of the room during a performance by Giveon.

They arrived separately ... Tristan in a black Rolls, and Khloe in a black Escalade.

Play video content BACKGRID

Adele and Rich Paul we among those celebrating, along with a slew of NBA stars, including Chris Paul, Chris Bosch, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloe was hardly secretive, posting a shot of her outfit (above).