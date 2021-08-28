Adele Parties with BF Rich Paul at LeBron's Wife's 35th Birthday Bash

As if it wasn't obvious before, Adele is officially in LeBron's orbit -- because she was partying alongside him, his NBA buddies and his agent/her BF ... all to celebrate the King's wife's bday.

Savannah James hit the big 3-5 Friday night ... and she and her Lakers superstar hubby hit the town for a bash that became a who's who of the NBA -- and of Hollywood at large, it seems, seeing how Adele dropped in with Rich Paul ... whom she's dating at the moment.

A clip of her rocking out inside The Classic Cat restaurant in WeHo -- where the party was thrown -- has surfaced ... and it looks like Cardi's "WAP" was blasting through the speakers as Adele bobbed back and forth.

She and Rich tried keeping a low profile on the way out -- but paps caught 'em getting into a waiting SUV. Adele attempted to obscure her face, but the cat was outta the bag ... and Rich didn't seem to care either way as he buttoned up his shirt and faced the flashing lights.

If ya thought this would be a quick thing, think again ... because Adele and Rich have been going strong for a while now -- even before they went public earlier this year, apparently.

