LeBron James 'So Happy And Proud' Of J.R. Smith's College Golf Career

LeBron James is giving high praise to his old teammate and friend, J.R. Smith ... shouting out the ex-NBA hooper as he begins his NCAA golf career ... saying, "So happy and proud of you my brother."

The 2-time NBA champ -- who skipped college for the NBA in 2004 -- was officially cleared to suit up for the North Carolina A&T State University men’s golf team on Tuesday ... paving his way to finally becoming an NCAA athlete.

James is showing serious love for the 35-year-old freshman on Twitter ... saying, "Love you kid! Best of luck you student/athlete ... GO AGGIES ⛳ TEAM."

But, it isn't just a gimmick for Smith -- the guy's even been spotted walking around campus and hitting up classes ... and has said he's serious about bettering himself.

"It was probably one of the most exciting feelings I've had in a while," J.R. told the Undefeated after being cleared to join the golf team.

"I really didn't know how it was going to go ... but to be able to actually call myself a student-athlete is a great feeling."