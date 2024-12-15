Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans for Support After B-Day Dinner Altercation

Jamie Foxx is addressing his fans for the first time after a crazy altercation during his birthday dinner that required him to get stitches.

The actor took to Instagram late Saturday to address the situation saying, "The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…"

Of course, Jamie also worked in a little promo, adding ... "huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by ‘What Had Happened Was’… number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…"

His reaction on social media comes hours after we broke the story ... customers at another table at Mr. Chow's in Beverly Hills were being rude and vulgar to Jamie, and when he asked them to stop, someone at another table allegedly threw a glass at Jamie's face.

