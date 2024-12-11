Vivica A. Fox Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Back With a Vengeance' After Brain Bleed

Play video content TMZ.com

Vivica A. Fox says it's great to see Jamie Foxx back onstage after his medical issues ... and, the whole world's gotta watch out -- 'cause Vivica says he's a man on a mission.

We caught up with the actress outside Jamie's 57th birthday celebration in Los Angeles Tuesday night ... and, we had to know what it was like celebrating with Foxx after a brain bleed nearly claimed his life.

Vivica says it was so rewarding to see Jamie up on his feet, being himself again ... adding she's glad he came back in his own time instead of rushing through his recovery.

VAF applauds Jamie for his transparency ... talking openly and honestly about the brain bleed that landed him in the hospital back in April 2023.

Vivica says Jamie's back to being "Jamie motherf****** Foxx" ... before saying she hasn't watched Foxx's special yet, but she plans to -- before adding Jamie's "back with a vengeance," and the whole world better watch out.

Despite her love for JF, Vivica says there's one project they're probably not going to do together. Watch the clip all the way through to hear the collab that will never be.

As we told you ... Jamie's back in the public eye after ending up in the hospital more than 18 months ago -- with his new special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..." which dropped Tuesday.

In it, Jamie explains a brain bleed caused a stroke and led to the hospitalization ... with a doctor telling his sister they weren't sure he would make it.

