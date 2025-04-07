Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Happily Sit Courtside at Knicks Game

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt took their blossoming romance to Madison Square Garden Sunday night to watch the New York Knicks play the Phoenix Suns.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The new couple sat courtside in the packed NYC arena — and they seemed to really enjoy the game as well as each other.

Check out photos, which show the comedian and the model walking hand-in-hand through a crowd and sitting side-by side in their seats with big smiles as the Suns beat the Knicks 112 to 98.

The two were also captured holding hands as they crossed a Manhattan street on their way inside MSG before the start of the game.

As we reported ... Pete and Elsie were first linked in March after they were photographed frolicking on the beach in Miami. They were also snapped smooching in the ocean and getting hot and heavy on a lounge chair.

TMZ confirmed they were item soon after that— and they've been hanging out together ever since, with paparazzi filming them in NYC and Florida. Elsie also posted photos of her and Pete enjoying Scotland, where they attended rocker Dave Navarro's recent wedding to Vanessa DuBasso.

Play video content TMZ.com/Getty

The lovebirds have previously dated other celebs ... Elsie hooked up with Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis, while Pete has gone out with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski and many more.