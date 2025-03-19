Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pete Davidson Dating Actress and Model Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson Dating Model Elsie Hewitt ... Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco's Ex!!!

Published
pete davidson elsie hewitt
Shutterstock/Getty

Pete Davidson's got a new girlfriend ... and, it sounds like she'll be totally comfortable around some of his famous acquaintances -- 'cause she's actually dated them, too!

TMZ has confirmed Pete's dating Elsie Hewitt -- a model and actress with a few big-time credits to her name -- after Daily Mail published photos of the two frolicking in the cool ocean waves together.

pete davidson elsie hewitt
Getty

Pete and Elsie locked lips and held hands ... with Pete's back tattoos visible, and nearly every inch of Hewitt's body on display.

Benny Blanco and Elsie Hewitt
Getty

Like we said, if Elsie looks familiar, it might be because she's known for dating high-profile stars -- like music producer and Selena Gomez's future husband Benny Blanco.

And, just last year, Hewitt was linked to one of Davidson's fellow "Saturday Night Live" alums, Jason Sudeikis. Page Six broke the news about Hewitt's identity.

Pete Davidson's Famous Exes
Launch Gallery
Pete Davidson's Famous Exes Launch Gallery
Getty Composite

Obviously, Pete's dated his fair share of Hollywood stars too ... most notably Kim Kardashian from late 2021 to the middle of 2022 after the pair kissed on an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

011923-pete-davidson-kal JANUARY 2023
PETE'S FORMER FLAME
TMZ.com

Davidson was also engaged to Ariana Grande and was romantically linked to Chase Sui Wonders, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, among others.

Elsie Hewitt Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Elsie Hewitt Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We've reached out to Pete's reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

related articles