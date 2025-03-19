Pete Davidson Dating Actress and Model Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson's got a new girlfriend ... and, it sounds like she'll be totally comfortable around some of his famous acquaintances -- 'cause she's actually dated them, too!

TMZ has confirmed Pete's dating Elsie Hewitt -- a model and actress with a few big-time credits to her name -- after Daily Mail published photos of the two frolicking in the cool ocean waves together.

Pete and Elsie locked lips and held hands ... with Pete's back tattoos visible, and nearly every inch of Hewitt's body on display.

Like we said, if Elsie looks familiar, it might be because she's known for dating high-profile stars -- like music producer and Selena Gomez's future husband Benny Blanco.

And, just last year, Hewitt was linked to one of Davidson's fellow "Saturday Night Live" alums, Jason Sudeikis. Page Six broke the news about Hewitt's identity.

Obviously, Pete's dated his fair share of Hollywood stars too ... most notably Kim Kardashian from late 2021 to the middle of 2022 after the pair kissed on an episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Play video content JANUARY 2023 TMZ.com