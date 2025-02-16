Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Attend Chris Rock's Birthday

Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson saw her at her very best Saturday night ... dressed up in a beautiful coat and tight spandex at Chris Rock's birthday party.

The reality television star stopped by the Crane Club in New York City for the star-studded event ... looking fashionable in her skintight outfit.

Of course, Chris Rock's big break came on "Saturday Night Live" ... and, a lot of other show alum also attended his party -- including Kim K's ex Pete Davidson.

Kim answered a few questions on the way inside ... revealing her favorite book and discussing her high school reunion. Pete didn't say much, but he posed for a few minutes anyway.

Of course, Kim and Pete connected in Studio 8H when Kim hosted back in 2021 ... and, they even kissed during an Aladdin sketch.

Kim and Pete split about 9 months later in August 2022 ... and, they've both been connected to others romantically since then.

There's no hard feelings between the two it seems ... 'cause they were actually photographed having an amicable conversation at the Met Gala in 2023.

BTW ... Chris Rock's birthday was actually last week -- but, everyone's in NYC for the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary, so the comedian decided to throw his bash this weekend.