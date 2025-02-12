Kim Kardashian Gets Married on Set of 'All's Fair' TV Show
Kim Kardashian Married on a Beach in Malibu ... Reality Star Takes Fictional Leap
Kim Kardashian is getting married again!!! Okay, not exactly … but her character on Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama "All’s Fair" seems to be getting hitched.
Check it out … Kim was spotted Tuesday on a beach in Malibu filming her "I do's" with her co-star and new TV hubby, model Matthew Noszka.
Matthew -- along with Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash -- all star in the new Murphy drama ... and from what we’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be a hot, tense show!
The photos and video show the couple holding hands at a makeshift altar, then celebrating by running euphorically down the beach, Matthew picks Kim up and spins her around before planting a big ol’ kiss on the reality superstar.
Last time we saw Kim on set, she was bashing in some car windows, Beyoncé style… hopefully, that car didn’t belong to this guy, 'cause then things might end up like the last 3 marriages for our dear, sweet Kimberly. Either way, CONGRATS YOU CRAZY KIDS!!!