Kim Kardashian Gets Married on Set of 'All's Fair' TV Show

Kim Kardashian is getting married again!!! Okay, not exactly … but her character on Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama "All’s Fair" seems to be getting hitched.

Check it out … Kim was spotted Tuesday on a beach in Malibu filming her "I do's" with her co-star and new TV hubby, model Matthew Noszka.

Matthew -- along with Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash -- all star in the new Murphy drama ... and from what we’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be a hot, tense show!

The photos and video show the couple holding hands at a makeshift altar, then celebrating by running euphorically down the beach, Matthew picks Kim up and spins her around before planting a big ol’ kiss on the reality superstar.