Kim Kardashian Channels Bianca Censori in New SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian is ripping a page out of Bianca Censori's style book and the two now look alike ... according to some people on social media.

Here's the deal ... KK posted an Instagram video showing her latest SKIMS campaign, which captures the reality star as an angel called the "Fairy Butt Mother." She's sporting a glittering cream-colored leotard with stockings and high heels while holding a magic wand.

KK's outfit is similar to Bianca's sheer bodysuit that exposed her entirely — private parts and all -- on the red carpet at the Grammys, which caused a major stir as everyone knows.

But, it's not just their get-ups. The stars also share the same hairdo — slicked-back black hair.

Play video content SKIMS/@bennncareyyy

Fans compared the two in the comments section of KK's IG post -- with some unable to tell them apart.

One person asked, "Bianca is that you?"

Another said: "Looks like Bianca on the red carpet."

Two more people wrote they thought Kim was Bianca.

This isn't the first time Bianca and Kim have been seen as dead ringers. Last December, Bianca was photographed walking around L.A. as the spitting image of Kim in a black leather coat, black shades and black stiletto boots.