Bianca Censori Body-Shape Requests Soar Post-Grammys, Plastic Surgeon Says
Bianca Censori's naked Grammys look still has everyone talking -- a lot of women are now setting her figure as their body goals ... with one plastic surgeon telling TMZ he's fielding calls like crazy!
Dr. Christopher Costa from Platinum Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas tells TMZ that since BC's red carpet shocker, women have been hitting him up like crazy -- he's been flooded with calls and DMs from folks wanting to snag that same physique.
Dr. Costa says it’s clear that women are shifting toward a more natural look in 2025, with Bianca serving as the perfect example -- she’s got the curves, but it’s not over-the-top or fake-looking like plastic surgery has long been associated with.
He drives the point home, noting that body trends are evolving -- and even Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex, has dialed it back from the ultra-exaggerated look she was once famous for, embracing a more natural vibe these days.
As for that Bianca silhouette and those snatched-waist visions, the procedure would likely involve liposuction to remove fat from certain areas and then transfer it to spots like the hips for that hourglass effect.
However, Dr. Costa does note the Bianca body type doesn't work for every woman's frame.
When it comes to crunching the numbers, getting that Bianca Censori shape can set you back anywhere from $30K to $75K, depending on what work needs to be done.