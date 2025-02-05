Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Shuts Down L.A. Street for Spontaneous Bianca Censori Photo Shoot

Kanye West Bianca Stops Traffic, Literally!!!

Published | Updated
020526_kanye_bianca_kal
CAUSIN' A JAM
BACKGRID

Kanye West is ready to take Bianca Censori's "It Girl" status to new heights ... literally shutting down traffic to get the perfect shot of his wifey.

Check it out ... Kanye blocks off a street in West Hollywood, California, to direct picture-hungry photogs on how they should shoot his lady last night.

020526-kanye-bianca-smile
BACKGRID

Bianca, who's ditched her signature naked style for a white pullover and silver leggings, saunters to the center of the road ... where Ye instructs her to pose on the yellow line "like you was drinkin'."

While Bianca appears unfazed by the stunt, happily strutting her stuff for the cameras, fellow motorists are less than pleased ... with several laying on the horn for Ye and BC to hurry along with their impromptu photo shoot.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Shut Down The Street
Launch Gallery
Taking It To The Streets Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kanye seems to be in no rush to pull his love from the spotlight, however ... watch the video, you can see Ye filming Bianca's mid-street shoot on his own iPhone.

020525_bianca_kanye_red_carpet_kal 2/2/25
THE SHOCKING REVEAL
Shutterstock

Hey, it's no secret Ye knows how to "[make] a bitch famous" ... and Bianca was already on her way there before stripping down on the red carpet at Sunday's Grammy Awards, breaking the Internet.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Kanye is clearly trying to cash in on Bianca's rising star power ... as they went into Stella restaurant, he told photogs, "2025, gotta make that money again."

Not that Ye actually needs the dough -- he recently declared he's worth over $2 billion!!!

related articles