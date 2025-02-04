Kanye West Is Now Selling Bianca Censori's Nearly-Nude Bodysuit

Kanye West may have a method to his madness when it comes to his wife Bianca Censori's barely-there style ... because he's now shilling her nearly-nude bodysuit for an affordable price.

Check it out ... after Ye and Bianca made a splash on the Grammys red carpet with BC's literal naked dress, the rap mogul pushed out a commercial on TV encouraging fans to check out his Yeezy website.

The site features a number of streetwear looks, including sweatshirts, boxers, shirts, socks, hoodies ... and one sheer bodysuit identical to the one Bianca wore to the Grammys after-party.

You know the one -- the Yeezy architect was wearing the black see-through bodysuit as she licked and grinded up on Ye during the celebratory night out at influencer Justin LaBoy's bash in Hollywood.

It's unclear if the bodysuit's addition to the Yeezy site came before or after Bianca's show-stopping appearance in the racy look ... but we do know the "Runaway" rapper is looking to make a buck off of it.

For those interested in the clothing item, it's available on Ye's website for $20 ... which is either a steal given its popularity or a total rip-off given its lack of coverage.