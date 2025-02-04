Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Is Now Selling Bianca Censori's Nearly-Nude Bodysuit

Kanye West You Can Underdress Just Like Bianca!!!

Published
bianca censori and kanye west body suit for sale
Getty Composite

Kanye West may have a method to his madness when it comes to his wife Bianca Censori's barely-there style ... because he's now shilling her nearly-nude bodysuit for an affordable price.

Check it out ... after Ye and Bianca made a splash on the Grammys red carpet with BC's literal naked dress, the rap mogul pushed out a commercial on TV encouraging fans to check out his Yeezy website.

bianca censori and kanye west body suit for sale

The site features a number of streetwear looks, including sweatshirts, boxers, shirts, socks, hoodies ... and one sheer bodysuit identical to the one Bianca wore to the Grammys after-party.

bianca censori and kanye west body suit for sale

You know the one -- the Yeezy architect was wearing the black see-through bodysuit as she licked and grinded up on Ye during the celebratory night out at influencer Justin LaBoy's bash in Hollywood.

kanye west bianca censori instagram sub split
Instagram / @ye

It's unclear if the bodysuit's addition to the Yeezy site came before or after Bianca's show-stopping appearance in the racy look ... but we do know the "Runaway" rapper is looking to make a buck off of it.

020325_tmz_live_kanye_bianca
PUTTING ON A SHOW
TMZ.com

For those interested in the clothing item, it's available on Ye's website for $20 ... which is either a steal given its popularity or a total rip-off given its lack of coverage.

Fashion is in the eye of the beholder, we guess!!!

related articles