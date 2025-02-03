Kanye West Beefing With Don Lemon Over Grammys Exit

Kanye West says Don Lemon is the source of false reports claiming he was booted from the Grammys Sunday night and is roasting Don as only Yeezy can ... but Don says Ye needs to get his "s*** straight."

The music and fashion mogul just blasted Don on social media, posting an old photo of Don with the caption, "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies."

Kanye adds ... "3 decades of innovating music and they always K**** like this."

Don quickly responded with a video of his own ... laughing off Kanye's dig and ribbing Ye over his name change and MAGA hat.

There were reports Ye and Bianca Censori were escorted out of the Grammys by police after the couple showed up to the red carpet and made quite a stir ... but as we told you, Kanye was an invited guest, and he wasn't forcibly removed from the award show.

Don was at the Grammys and he tried to interview Kanye on the red carpet ... but Ye didn't have a whole lot to say when Don asked him about his upcoming album or the next generation of artists.

During the show, Don posted a video on social media responding to a fan who commented, "I heard they got kicked out!" Don said he heard Kanye wasn't invited and "maybe was escorted out."

For his part, Don tried to clear things up by the end of the night ... posting another video where he said Kanye's people told him Ye was invited and wasn't kicked out.