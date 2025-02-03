Kendrick Lamar Gets Standing Ovation as Drake Diss Track Plays at Grammys

Play video content CBS

Drake probably didn't see this as God's plan ... Kendrick Lamar rubbed the success of "Not Like Us" in his face last night ... taking home five Grammys for the record, and even saw an excited Taylor Swift and Beyoncé on their feet as the hit targeting the Canadian rapper was blasted.

Watch the proof ... once Miley Cyrus calls KL's name, attendees erupt in cheers -- and the entire room sings along to the lyrics ... "You're tryin' to strike a chord and it's probably A minor." Fans have read between the lines ... and it's pretty clear Kendrick isn't just talking about musical scales there.

"Not Like Us" became the first diss track to win a Grammy in over 30 years ... LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" won Best Rap Performance in 1992, which went after rapper Kool Moe Dee.

Drake and Kendrick have been feuding for more than a decade ... with their professional relationship seemingly crumbling in 2013 after Kendrick took a shot at his fellow rapper in his feature on Big Sean’s "Control" with Jay Electronica.

They've been swapping disses ever since ... with Drake denying the pedophile allegations with his May 2024 "The Heart Part 6" track.